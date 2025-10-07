Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Saifabad police for allegedly distributing fake doctorate certificates in Hyderabad, exposing a carefully orchestrated fraud that targeted individuals seeking academic honors in literature and the arts. The arrest underscores the growing problem of counterfeit credential rackets in the city and raises concerns about the integrity of honorary recognitions.

The accused, identified as Pedditi Yohanu, was apprehended by the West Zone Task Force at Ravindra Bharathi, where he was reportedly caught red-handed while distributing bogus doctorate certificates. He had been operating under the banner of Poet Gurram Jashuva Memorial Kala Parishad, a fictitious organisation used to lend legitimacy to the fake honors.

Investigations reveal that Yohanu collected money from various individuals in an attempt to acquire these counterfeit academic credentials. The certificates were presented as honours in the fields of literature and the arts, targeting unsuspecting recipients who were interested in social prestige or furthering their professional profiles.

Upon arrest, police seized several fake certificates from Yohanu’s possession, including blank documents likely prepared for future distribution. The materials and evidence have been handed over to the Saifabad police for further inquiry. Authorities are now working to identify other possible associates and recipients involved in or affected by the racket, suggesting the existence of a wider network.

A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing under the relevant sections about forgery and cheating. The Hyderabad police have also issued a public advisory warning citizens against engaging with unauthorised persons or organisations offering honorary doctorates, emphasising the serious legal consequences of such fraudulent practices.

This incident follows several similar operations busted in recent years across Hyderabad, which have involved counterfeit educational and honor certificates for visas, jobs, and promotions abroad. The Saifabad police have been proactive in tackling such cases, but the rise of digital platforms and increased aspirations for social recognition continue to make such rackets lucrative.

Gurram Jashuva (1895–1971) is a legendary figure in Telugu literature, renowned for his powerful poetry, which is rooted in themes of social justice and human dignity. Born into a marginalized community in Vinukonda, Andhra Pradesh, Jashuva’s early life was marked by adversity and discrimination, yet he rose above these challenges to become the “Poet of the Millennium”.

His compelling works, such as -Gabbilam’, ‘Firadausi’, and ‘Kandiseekudu’, gave voice to the oppressed and continue to inspire generations with their deep empathy, progressive ideals, and poetic brilliance.