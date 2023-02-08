Man dies after nozzled cylinder falls on him at Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: In a tragic mishap, a passer-by was killed when he was hit by one of the cylinders due to a snag, got launched like a rocket and landed on him at Kushaiguda road on Tuesday evening.



The victim Prakash (45), a resident of Cherlapally weaker section colony, was going on the Kushaiguda – Cherlapally road when the oxygen cylinder landed on him resulting in serious injuries and he died on the spot.

"A few workers were unloading a consignment of oxygen cylinders from a vehicle and shifting them into a company when the nozzle of one of the cylinder broke. The cylinder flew in the air and landed on Prakash. He died on the spot due to injuries," said Kushaiguda police.

The police registered a case and investigating.

On Tuesday, two persons were killed in a road mishap at Balapur on Tuesday morning.

According to the sources, the victims were going on a scooty on the RCI Road when they lost control over the vehicle and rammed into an electric pole.

Both sustained injuries and died on the spot.

The police booked a case and are investigating.

Similarly, three persons, including a child, were killed and two injured in a road accident in Jangaon district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred when a car rammed into a stationary DCM van near Pembarthi, about 150 km from Hyderabad.

The DCM driver had stopped the vehicle after one of its tyres got punctured. As he along with the cleaner was busy repairing the puncture, a speeding car rammed into the vehicle. The DCM driver, cleaner and a six-year-old girl in the vehicle were killed.

Both occupants of the car were critically injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

On Sunday, a journalist died after his car which he was driving rammed into the SRSP canal near Dharur camp on the outskirts of Jagtial town late on Sunday night.

According to the police, five persons from Jagtial town were returning to the town through Anthargaon via the Chalgal bypass. Rizwan, who was driving, is said to have lost control of the wheel, sending the car crashing into the canal. While four of the passengers managed to get out of the car, Rizwan was trapped inside.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and brought Rizwan out of the vehicle and tried to shift him to hospital by administering CPR. However, he died while on the way to hospital.

A resident of Beetbazar in the town, Rizwan was working for a vernacular newspaper from Medipalli mandal. Police have registered a case and are investigating.