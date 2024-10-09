Man held for cheating people with black magic claims

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East zone team, along with Bandlaguda police apprehended a 48-year-old man involved in a scam of luring people on the pretext of solving any issue through black magic.

The arrested Mohammed Kaleem alias Khali, a resident of Hassan Nagar, Bahadurpura is also an ex-rowdy sheeter of Kalapather police station and was earlier involved in five cases. Police seized agarbatti, kumkum, turmeric powder, wheat flour dolls, lemons, black sesame, cloves, and camphor from his possession.

According to the police, Nazia approached Baba Mohammed Kaleem with an intention to eliminate her in-laws by performing black magic. The issue came to the notice of the complainant, based on which a case was registered in Bandlaguda police station.

Following the arrest of Kaleem, it was revealed that both performed black magic on complainant Md Irfan Malik and his family by keeping their photos along with wheat flour dolls.