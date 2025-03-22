Live
- Cash found in Delhi HC Judge's home, transferred
- AAP vows to strengthen party, gear up for upcoming polls post major reshuffle
- On World Water Day, PM Modi reaffirms commitment to conserve nature's vital element
- Thunderstorm, gusty winds wreak havoc in Kagaznagar
- Students dazzle at annual sports meet
- Ayush building will be used for nursing classes
- Shaheed Diwas 2025: Date, History, and Significance
- World Water Day 2025: Theme, History, and Importance of Water Conservation
- Jio’s Best Plans to Watch IPL 2025 for Free on JioHotstar
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 22 March, 2025
Man held for selling stale sheep offal, two quintals seized
Hyderabad|: Continuing their raids, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force South-East Zone Team along with Veterinary Officer apprehended another...
Hyderabad|: Continuing their raids, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force South-East Zone Team along with Veterinary Officer apprehended another person involved in illegally preserving and selling the stale offal of sheep/goat. Police seized two quintals of stale/spoiled offal worth Rs 1.50 lakh from his possession.
Police arrested Mohd Misbahuddin (24), of Mathaki Kidki, Dabeerpura. Police seized legs, head, tongue, brain total weighing about two quintals.
According to police, Misbahuddin indulged in purchase of stale/spoiled offal of sheep & goats at cheap rates from wholesale market and illegally preserving the same at his store and supplying the stale/spoiled offal to functions, events and hotels and earning money by putting the human life in danger.
Consuming these stale/spoiled offal of sheep & goats can lead to various health issues.
Earlier on Wednesday, 12 tons of stale offal with Rs 8 lakh worth sheep and goats were seized from a store in Mangalhat in a raid conducted by the Task Force, Southwest Zone, along with a GHMC veterinary doctor.
Police arrested Mohd Afroz, owner of A to Z Sheep for illegally preserving and selling unfit meat products.