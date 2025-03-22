Man held for selling stale sheep offal, two quintals seized

Hyderabad|: Continuing their raids, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force South-East Zone Team along with Veterinary Officer apprehended another person involved in illegally preserving and selling the stale offal of sheep/goat. Police seized two quintals of stale/spoiled offal worth Rs 1.50 lakh from his possession.

Police arrested Mohd Misbahuddin (24), of Mathaki Kidki, Dabeerpura. Police seized legs, head, tongue, brain total weighing about two quintals.

According to police, Misbahuddin indulged in purchase of stale/spoiled offal of sheep & goats at cheap rates from wholesale market and illegally preserving the same at his store and supplying the stale/spoiled offal to functions, events and hotels and earning money by putting the human life in danger.

Consuming these stale/spoiled offal of sheep & goats can lead to various health issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, 12 tons of stale offal with Rs 8 lakh worth sheep and goats were seized from a store in Mangalhat in a raid conducted by the Task Force, Southwest Zone, along with a GHMC veterinary doctor.

Police arrested Mohd Afroz, owner of A to Z Sheep for illegally preserving and selling unfit meat products.