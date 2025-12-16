Man loses Rs 75 lakh to online betting scam

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old resident of Secunderabad has reported a devastating loss of Rs 75,00,000 in a protracted online betting and casino fraud that spanned from 2021 to 2025.

The victim stated that the ordeal began in 2021 when he received a WhatsApp message from a platform promoting online games such as Cricket, Teen Patti, and Casino, assuring easy profits through a scheme called Fivestar Cricket Aviator Flight Game.

Initially, after depositing Rs 10,000, the victim received a small profit, which rapidly gained his trust. Subsequently, during 2021, he deposited a total of Rs 10,00,000 into various bank accounts provided by the operators. However, he lost the entire amount and initially stopped playing.

In March 2022, the same fraudsters contacted him again and persuaded him to resume playing on a different platform, claiming a lower minimum deposit.

Believing their claims, the victim, between 2021 and 2025, deposited a staggering cumulative total of Rs 75,00,000 using multiple methods, including bank accounts, UPI IDs, cash deposit machines, and QR scanners, as directed by the scammers across various betting websites.