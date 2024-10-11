Live
- First government IVF Centre of the State to be set up in Hubballi
- Australian delegation visits GITAM
- Mentally challenged woman killed & raped
- After a long wait, Amberpet flyover to be thrown open to citizens soon
- CM’s family appears before Lokayukta inquiry in MUDA land allotment case
- Take Dasara pledge to stick to traffic rules: Min to citizens
- City Police Commissioner performs Ayudha puja
- YSRCP stages protest against new sand policy
- Nellore: Tributes paid to Ratan Tata
- Ban on sand mining enforced near Uliya island
Man murdered in Falaknuma
Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man was murdered at Falaknuma late on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mohd Sajid, a resident of Fatimanagar, Falaknuma. According to police, Sajid returned home from work when, at around 10:30 pm, some people called him over the phone to discuss an issue.
Police said, “When he came out, a man, Siddiq, stabbed Sajid repeatedly, leading to severe bleeding injuries. Subsequently, he was pronounced dead at Osmania General Hospital,” said Falaknuma police.
