Man murdered in Falaknuma

A 37-year-old man was murdered at Falaknuma late on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mohd Sajid, a resident of Fatimanagar, Falaknuma

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old man was murdered at Falaknuma late on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Mohd Sajid, a resident of Fatimanagar, Falaknuma. According to police, Sajid returned home from work when, at around 10:30 pm, some people called him over the phone to discuss an issue.

Police said, “When he came out, a man, Siddiq, stabbed Sajid repeatedly, leading to severe bleeding injuries. Subsequently, he was pronounced dead at Osmania General Hospital,” said Falaknuma police.

