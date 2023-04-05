Man shot dead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man was reportedly shot dead by unknown persons in the city late on Tuesday night.



The incident took place at Tappachabutra. According to the sources, the man identified as Akash Singh, from old city had gone to Toopkhana area in Tappachabutra to meet some persons known to him to settle an ongoing issue when he was shot dead with a weapon. He died on the spot.

"The assailants fired multiple rounds on Akash using a weapon. Three months ago, he was booked in a case of murder attempt and remanded. He was out on bail," said DCP (south west) Kiran Khare.

The police suspect one Kranthi with whom Akash was having some disputes might have attacked him.

On information the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. A case is booked. Clues team too reached the crime scene and inspected the area.

It is said that said Kranthi had lured Akash to the area on pretext of discussing an issue and attacked him.

Special teams are formed to investigate the case and nab the suspects.

Similarly, a man reportedly murdered his own father at their house on Tuesday night following an argument.



The police informed that the victim was identified as N Venkatesh (42) was living with his family at Kargil Nagar Kulsumpura police station limits.

It is learnt that Venkatesh came home in an inebriated condition and began a quarrelling with his family. In a fit of rage, his son Sai Kumar strangled his father to death using a towel.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. It is reported that Sai Kumar is taken into custody.