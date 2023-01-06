Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Panic triggered after a man was stabbed to death by some unidentified persons and also injured another person in two separate incidents at Manchirevula village in Narsingi in wee hours on Thursday.



According to the police, a transgender Niharika alias Naresh was standing near Manchirevula village when two unidentified persons came and harassed her demanding pleasure. As the threats and harassment continued, Niharika informed Kishore Reddy, her husband, and also the Narsingi police about it.

A police team which went to the spot checked the area and as it was pitch dark left the place after dispersing others from the place.

Meanwhile, Kishore along with one Shiva started from Hydershah Kote Rajendranagar and reached Manchirevula village. He tracked down the two strangers who were harassing Niharika and questioned them. "An argument ensued between Kishore and the suspects during which one of them took a knife and attacked Kishore resulting in bleeding injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to injuries," said Madhapur DCP, K Shilpavalli.

Minutes before the attack, two persons had also targeted a man Tulasi and robbed him of Rs 15,000. The man received serious injury on his hand and is in critical condition.

On information, the senior officials of Madhapur zone reached the spot and took up investigation.

"Special teams are formed to trace the attackers and arrest them," said the official.

The police higher ups have ordered an enquiry into the two cases. Sources said the senior officials found lapses in the local policing as after the first incident, patrolling was not increased resulting in the second attack. The Cyberabad Special Operations Teams and local police have identified the assailants and tracked them down.

In another case, a constable working with the Cyberabad Special Operations Team was attacked with a sword by unidentified persons at Jagadgirigutta on Thursday.

Two constables Raju and Vinayak had gone to the Sikh colony in Jagadgirigutta to investigate a case when unidentified persons attacked Raju with a sword resulting in bleeding wounds. The injured constable was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Senior officials rushed to the spot to examine the case and teams are formed to arrest the persons who attacked the constable.