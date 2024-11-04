Live
Man throws dog off building in retaliation
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an angry father killed a dog after the animal attacked his son on Saturday. The man threw the animal off a two-story building, resulting in its death.
The incident occurred in Shahinayathgunj. A 40-year-old man, Satyanarayana, was celebrating Diwali with his son when they set off firecrackers.
One of these firecrackers frightened a nearby dog, causing it to flee in distress. After some time, the dog returned and bit Satyanarayana’s son.
In a fit of rage, Satyanarayana retaliated against the dog with an iron rod, severely injuring it. He then escalated his aggression by carrying the dog to the roof of a two-story building and throwing it off, leading to its immediate death.
When locals attempted to intervene and stop him, Satyanarayana attacked them with the same rod. The Shahinayatgunj police registered a case and are conducting an investigation into this heinous act.