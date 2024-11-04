  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Man throws dog off building in retaliation

Man throws dog off building in retaliation
x
Highlights

In a shocking incident, an angry father killed a dog after the animal attacked his son on Saturday.

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an angry father killed a dog after the animal attacked his son on Saturday. The man threw the animal off a two-story building, resulting in its death.

The incident occurred in Shahinayathgunj. A 40-year-old man, Satyanarayana, was celebrating Diwali with his son when they set off firecrackers.

One of these firecrackers frightened a nearby dog, causing it to flee in distress. After some time, the dog returned and bit Satyanarayana’s son.

In a fit of rage, Satyanarayana retaliated against the dog with an iron rod, severely injuring it. He then escalated his aggression by carrying the dog to the roof of a two-story building and throwing it off, leading to its immediate death.

When locals attempted to intervene and stop him, Satyanarayana attacked them with the same rod. The Shahinayatgunj police registered a case and are conducting an investigation into this heinous act.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick