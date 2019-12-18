Manasi Joshi sets sights on Tokyo Paralympics

Hyderabad: The 30-year-old shuttler Manasi Joshi was confidence personified as she was felicitated by the Hyderabad 10 K Run Foundation here, for her recent achievement at the Para-badminton World Championship in Basel in September. "I am working hard to qualify for the mixed doubles for Tokyo Paralympics as the singles event is not listed. I would be partnering with Rakesh Pandey," said the para-badminton player.



In December 2011, she met with an accident and got a parametric leg. She played in her first tournament in 2015 and in the first international badminton champion tourney. In 2019, she won gold at the para-badminton world championship.

"'Every step counts' is the tag line of Hyderabad 10 K Run Foundation and actually it does, because every step is important, as getting up from the bed and learning things and then to relearn and improve your silks," she opined.

She mentioned how badminton had given a new meaning to her life and took her to the next level. She said "I am very thankful to Hyderabad 10 K Run Foundation for felicitating me for my achievement."

" Manasi has opened a new world and new dimension for all of us who play sport at the highest level and she is the inspiration to all of us. I have leaned badminton in a new angle form her. The pleasure and joy that I get while watching her match, cannot be expressed. I thank Hyderabad 10 K Run foundation for honouring her," said Pullela Gopichand, India's national badminton coach.

Hyderabad 10 K Run Foundation was proud of felicitating such a great player as Manasi Joshi, said Shyamgopal Nallapareddy, the Chairman of Hyderabad 10K Run Foundation.