Mantri gives a leg-up to BRS member’s demand

Hyderabad: In an interesting move in the Assembly on Tuesday, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy came in support of a BRS member when the issue of making Cheriyal Revenue Division came up for discussion during the question hour.

When Palla Rajeshwar Reddy (BRS) demanded Cheriyal be made a revenue division, the minister intervened and said the government should consider stating that this mandal was scattered and farmers had to visit different offices for their work.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, in his written reply, said the government did not give any assurance of making Cheriyal a revenue division. When Rajeshwar Reddy listed the difficulties faced by people, Venkat Reddy intervened and said this was a justifiable demand; the minister should accept genuine demands like these.

Venkat Reddy said there were some demands for revenue divisions like Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Alair, Makhtal, and Chariyal. Cheriyala was an Assembly constituency in the past. Now people had to visit Husnabad for the ACP office; for agricultural works, they have to visit Gajwel, and to meet the collector, they will have to visit Siddipet.

“There was no revenue minister during the previous government. Don’t know whether there was a government and don’t know how they did this. We took up a hunger strike for the revenue division in the past. This is a justifiable demand. As a colleague minister, genuine requests should be considered by him,” said Venkat Reddy.

Responding, Srinivas Reddy said the government would discuss it in Cabinet and a feasible decision would be taken.