Maps to be finalised soon for 5 villages: Ponguleti

Hyderabad: The pilot survey of 413 villages in the state, which have not had a map for decades, has been successfully completed in five villages, and the finalization of the map map in those five villages as per the Survey Boundaries Act will be done as soon as possible, informed Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

On Wednesday, the Minister reviewed the survey in the Secretariat and said that since the Nizam’s time, 413 villages have not had maps and the previous government has abandoned these villages in the last ten years. With the aim of finding a solution to this, the Congress government has conducted a pilot survey. It was done using latest technology in the villages of Salar Nagar in Gandid mandal of Mahabubnagar district, Kommanapalli (Kothadi) in Bheerpur mandal of Jagtial district, Mulugumada in Yerrupalem mandal of Khammam district, Nuguru in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district, and Shahid Nagar in Vatpalli mandal of Sangareddy district.

It was stated that it was decided to issue notices to the land owners as per the rules, hold village councils and take into account the objections of the owners and finalize the survey boundaries for each person’s land.