Massive fire breaks out at pharma cold storage unit
Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Gubba Pharma Cold Storage in Annaram village in Sangareddy district on Wednesday night.
Following the incident, the flames spread rapidly throughout the storage unit, and the facility was gutted in fire. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot from Sangareddy, and also from the neighbouring Medak and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Firefighters battled the blaze for over an hour to prevent it from spreading to adjacent industrial units.
Despite their efforts, a significant portion of the cold storage was reduced to ashes. The cold storage housed a variety of pharmaceutical products from companies based in Sangareddy district.