Massive protest held against Waqf Act
A large-scale peaceful protest rally was held on Sunday at New Hafeezpet, with thousands of community members gathering to voice opposition to the controversial Waqf Amendment Act. The protesters demanded withdrawal of the amendments.
The demonstration, organised by the Students Islamic Organisation, in collaboration with local social and political organisations, saw overwhelming participation from citizens from all communities.
Speakers at the event emphasised the need for unity and continued democratic resistance against the Act. “The amendment threatens the very existence of Waqf properties, which are crucial for community welfare and are an essential part of our religion. We will not remain silent until the Act is repealed,” said a SIO member.
The protest concluded with a collective resolve to escalate through legal and democratic means until the government drops the Act.