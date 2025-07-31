Massive Rs 100 crore GST fraud uncovered in copper goods trade

Hyderabad: A day after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reviewed tax collections, the State Commercial Tax Department has detected a significant tax fraud by a major private company in Hyderabad, Keeshan Industries LLP.

Based on reliable information, officials conducted simultaneous inspections at the company’s manufacturing units in Hyderabad, a godown in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad, and locations in Kalakal Automotive Park in Medak district and Muppireddipalli villages.

As per the initial investigation, it is suspected that the company issued tax bills for the supply of copper goods of huge value without actually moving the goods. While empty vehicles were sent from Telangana to Maharashtra, the accompanying documents falsely indicated the transportation of heavy goods. The total value of the fraudulent bills is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore.

The fraud came to light through an analysis of toll gate data received from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). It was found that even when there was no movement of vehicles, the e-way bills showed that goods were supposedly being transported. The company had allegedly claimed around Rs 33.20 crorein Input Tax Credit (ITC) through these fake transactions. This is considered to be the first type of GST (Goods and Services Tax) fraud detected in Telangana, indicating a new and dangerous trend in tax evasion.

During the checks, officials seized evidence such as account books, registers, hard disks, and CCTV footage. A formal complaint has been filed with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Station (CCS), Hyderabad, to register a criminal case against the directors of the company, Vikash Kumar Kishan and Rajneesh Kishan.

In another related incident, DSTO Majeed Hussain of Mehdipatnam-1 Circle, Charminar Division, detected a separate fraud. Although the vehicle AP29TA7213 had been stationary since June 2025, several e-way bills were issued using its details. This action is not only against the provisions of the CGST Act, 2017, but is also considered an offence under sections 318 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Another complaint has been lodged against the vehicle owner, and an FIR has been registered.

Officials stated that the government has implemented strict measures to prevent illegal activities aimed at evading fair tax revenue due to the government, and the Commercial Taxes Department is actively working to prevent all types of tax fraud.