Massive Security Arrangements in Place for PM Modi's Visit to Hyderabad

In the wake of Prime Minister's visit to the city, officials are implementing extensive security measures to ensure a smooth and secure visit. Iron barricades, also known as gadders, are being installed along the roads in the Malkajgiri Parliament area on Friday. Additionally, Section 144 has been imposed, and a no-flying zone has been declared in the vicinity, with a ban on the use of drone cameras to enhance security protocols.

Preparations are underway to facilitate a grand roadshow for Prime Minister Modi, with reports suggesting that around two lakh people from 60 divisions of the city will participate. The BJP ranks have coordinated arrangements for the roadshow, emphasising the significant scale and impact of the event.

To manage the visit and the ensuing roadshow effectively, traffic restrictions and diversions will be enforced in various parts of the city on Friday and Saturday. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to land at Begumpet Airport on Friday evening and proceed with a roadshow from Miryalaguda to Malkajigiri square, covering a distance of 1.5 kilometers before heading to Raj Bhavan. The following morning, he will return to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan.

Key restrictions and traffic arrangements include:

- Prohibition of vehicles in roadshow areas from 1 pm until the conclusion of the event.

- Diversion of vehicles from different directions towards alternative routes to ensure smooth traffic flow.

- Temporary traffic blocks and restrictions in areas surrounding Begumpet Airport, PNT Junction, CTO, Sangeet, Mettuguda, Malkajigiri, Lalapeta, Tarnaka, Greenlands, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan, and VV Statue.

The comprehensive security measures and traffic arrangements aim to facilitate the Prime Minister's visit while ensuring the safety and convenience of both the visiting dignitary and the general public during the scheduled events.