Mastering those clicks and flashes

We all long to document - written, printed or electronic - those special moments in our lives or around us for posterity. For those moments do not quite happen again. If words fail us, camera comes to our minds instantly and we reach for one. Looking back, they rekindle those feelings again and we relive those moments. Vouching for it and helping others turn a photographer like him for free is a passionate lensman Prasad Singarapu who has made a mark for himself in film industry.



Prasad has worked for the small screen and big screen too. Shows such as 'Jackpot,' 'Kabadi' earned him a name in the small screen segment. Later, he went on to work big screens with 'Thupaki Ramudu.' He is the only one who went for south Africa tour to photo-shoot the Telugu industry celebs. "The tour made me closer to celebrities and it was a good platform to showcase my talents. Lighting is something which is the heart of a camera, and I make sure I carry different kinds of lights to the sets and location to get the best pictures," says Prasad. He has just made videos with 'Dhoop' sticks set against a smoky look background and got him good viewership on Youtube, too. Still photographers struggle to settle as still photographers with a variety of skills, be it portraiture, travel, beauty, film festivals and other special event). And the struggle is worth it, he affirms.

Prasad Singarapu, despite his busy schedules, finds time to give free classes to the passionate photographers who want to make a mark. Photography is all about being creative with your gear and his tip is to always keep trying something new which would stand them in good stead. " I have been in this field for the past 20 years and I am still learning and always keep experimenting with something new, which also gives me greater thrill. My father used to run a Photo studio I grew up looking at the cameras, I started practising from my Class 8. I would click all nature-related pictures and won prize at the district-level which boosted my confidence to go on and become a photographer myself, says Prasad who owns Leaf The studio.

Attending workshops to pick up proper techniques, he came across Iris Satyam who took him under his wing and honed his skills. All that, the budding lensmen out there can pick up from the comforts of their home as Prasad is reaching out to the public to share his knowledge and techniques on the Youtube channel 'Prasad Pictorials.' Professionals or amateurs can expect to benefit from his experience which he keeps gaining, to learn something new, so he can capture sights and scenes more vividly and alluringly.