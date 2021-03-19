MAUD gets over Rs 15,000 crore to make Warangal, Khammam poll ready

Hyderabad: Probably with an eye on the ensuing Warangal and Khammam municipal elections, the budget to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department has gone up, with the government allocating Rs 15,030 crore for 2021-22.

There is special allocation to municipal corporations like Warangal and Khammam. Elections to both corporations are expected to be held in May.

The ruling TRS is taking all precautions after the setback in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in which the party could not repeat its performance, but managed to remain the single largest and win the mayor's post with AIMIM support.

The government has allocated Rs 250 crore as assistance to the Warangal Municipal Corporation for taking up development works.

Similarly, Rs 150 crore is proposed to the Khammam Municipal Corporation. The government has expansion plans for the IT sector in tier-II cities. It has constructed IT towers in tier-II towns, including Khammam and Warangal.

According to officials, the government has decided to build integrated vegetable and non-veg markets in every city, on the lines of Gajwel.

It has proposed to spend Rs 500 crore in the budget. The government is constructing public toilets and made available 14,020 toilets in municipalities and GHMC, they said.