Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Maulana Azad National Urdu University staff, students flay violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University staff, students flay violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University
Highlights

Extending the solidarity to students’ protests across colleges and universities in the country, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU)...

Gachibowli: Extending the solidarity to students' protests across colleges and universities in the country, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) fraternity, led a peaceful march on the alleged atrocities by the masked miscreants and their allies on Sunday night at the students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

As many as two hundred teaching, non-teaching staff and students led a procession from the footsteps of Directorate of Distance Education to the main gate of the university. Holding a variety of placards in their hands, they chanted slogans of save students and teachers – save university etc.

"It is a matter of deep concern for all students and teachers, especially, for females who are not even secured in university campuses now" exclaimed Professor Shahida while addressing the gathering. Dr Firoz Alam vehemently condemned the shameful act on JNU students and teachers. "They are the victims for raising their voice against fee hike in that university," he added. The protest dispersed with National Anthem in the last.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top