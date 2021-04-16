Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi invited to Global Mayors' meet

Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi invited to Global Mayors’ meet
x

Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi invited to Global Mayors’ meet

Highlights

Tankbund: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi has been invited to attend the web-based Global Mayors' Conference to be held in the US. She is the o...

Tankbund: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi has been invited to attend the web-based Global Mayors' Conference to be held in the US.

She is the only Mayor from the country to attend. She will address the gathering comprising Mayors of Tokyo, Jakarta, Rio-de-Janeiro, Paris, Milan, and Johannesburg.

On April 16 from 8.15 to 10.15 p.m. UN Secretary-General Antanio Gunteras will welcome the Mayors from 40 countries, an official release said on Thursday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X