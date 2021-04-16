Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi invited to Global Mayors’ meet

Tankbund: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwall Vijayalaxmi has been invited to attend the web-based Global Mayors' Conference to be held in the US.

She is the only Mayor from the country to attend. She will address the gathering comprising Mayors of Tokyo, Jakarta, Rio-de-Janeiro, Paris, Milan, and Johannesburg.

On April 16 from 8.15 to 10.15 p.m. UN Secretary-General Antanio Gunteras will welcome the Mayors from 40 countries, an official release said on Thursday.