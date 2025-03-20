Mayor thanks CM, FM for Rs 3,101.21 cr allocation to GHMC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi expressed her delight regarding the allocation of Rs 3,101.21 crore to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the state budget. She extended her gratitude to the Chief Minister and Finance Minister for their commitment to addressing the financial challenges faced by the GHMC since the current government took office.

The Mayor highlighted that previously, it was challenging to disburse salaries and allowances for GHMC employees. However, when the Congress government took office, they allocated Rs 10,000 crore in the budget, fulfilling their commitment. The Mayor also announced that Rs 3,030 crore owed to GHMC from registration and mutation processes have now been released. He further stated that these funds will ensure that employee salaries are paid on the very first day, and an additional Rs 25 crore has been approved for infrastructure development in each zone.