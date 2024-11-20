Mayor to officials: Resolve public grievances in 15 days

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi emphasised that the complaints received through Prajavani, My GHMC app, social media, and online grievance platforms should be addressed by municipal officials within 15 days to maintain public trust and ensure efficient service delivery. On Tuesday, the Mayor held a review meeting at the GHMC headquarters. She noted that most complaints received at the GHMC head office, zonal, and circle levels were related to town planning issues. She urged concerned officials to address such complaints promptly, recommending that initial complaints should be met with inquiry, inspection, and swift action.

Vijayalakshmi further stressed that town planning-related issues should be treated with high priority, ensuring that all complaints received through Prajavani are addressed with utmost urgency.

The Mayor further emphasised that complaints should be resolved within a week if possible. If a complaint cannot be resolved within this timeframe, the concerned official should provide a clear explanation to the complainant.