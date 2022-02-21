Medaram tribal fair deserves UNESCO tag

Hyderabad: The famous tribal fair Sammakka Sarakka Jatara, which dates back to 13th century, is a unique intangible heritage that richly deserves the UNESCO tag. The fair has got all the criteria required for international recognition – traditional and contemporary at the same time, inclusive, representative, and community-based.

The same clan that belonged to Medaraju, daughter Sammakka and her daughter Sarakka who died while fighting the Kakatiya rulers who invaded tribal areas demanding royalty are conducting the festivities still. The tribals expressed their inability to pay due to prolonged drought, but the unrelenting Kakatiya army went on the rampage killing the tribal chieftains. Since then the tribals accorded their martyrs the status of goddesses. The tradition of paying obeisance and rituals are continuing unbroken for over 800 years. The jatara witnesses one of the largest human congregations in Asia. It is both antique and modern. The thick forest that turns into a sea of humanity is a beholding spectacle. It still retains its age-old charm that has been attracting people from big cities. For them, it is both a pilgrimage and a break from hustle and bustle of life.

The UNESCO had recognised nine intangible heritages in India – Durga Puja (2021), Kumbh Mela (2017), Nouruz (2016), Yoga (2014), Ramlila (2008), and others. The Medaram jatara is nothing short of these intangible heritages and falls within the UNESCOs `Social practices, rituals and festive events' – one of the five main domains of the organisation.

The Sammakka Sarakka jatara has no temple built except for two poles and some traditional tribal rituals. However, a large number of people repose immense faith and continue to congregate once in two years.

The Kakatiya Heritage Trust, founded by retired IAS officer B V Papa Rao and retired NIT professor M Panduranga Rao, brought out a coffee table book titled "Goddess of folk – Sammakka Saralamma jatara" in 2016 collecting rare photographs from 1950 to 2016. The trust, in collaboration with the Telangana government, secured UNESCO tag to historic Ramappa temple recently.

The UNESCO tag for the Sammakka Sarakka jatara would help put the event on the international map for the benefit of tourists. It will help generate local employment as increased tourists result in businesses such as transport, hotels, and souvenir shops among others.