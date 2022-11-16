Medical colleges in 33 dists by 2024

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind in the promotion of medical education, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has formally inaugurated the academic session at the eight newly-constructed Government Medical Colleges in eight districts on Tuesday. The CM inaugurated the classes virtually from Pragathi Bhavan.

Terming it as an auspicious and historical day in the history of Telangana, the Chief Minister said the government aims to establish a government medical college in all the 33 districts across the State. After the State formation, the number of medical colleges has been increased from 5 to 17. With this launch, the state will have medical colleges in 16 districts. In the next two years, the government will start 16 more new colleges in the remaining districts. The State Cabinet had already given an in-principle approval for the same, the CM said.

All the eight new government medical schools in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagundam, commenced MBBS first year programmes at one go.

KCR congratulated the officials and employees for realising the dreams of aspiring doctors by ensuring speedy establishment of the medical colleges and meeting the needs for more medical seats and better medical services in the State.

The new medical colleges were constructed at a cost Rs 4,080 crore. After the inauguration of new medical colleges, the number of MBBS seats have been increased from 850 in 2014 to 2,790 in 2022. The Government also increased the PG seats from 515 to 1,180 and super specialty seats from 70 to 152 in the last eight years, he added.

KCR said the State Government was making efforts to increase the paramedical staff. One government nursing college each will be set up in all the 33 districts, along with the medical colleges. Further, the paramedical courses will be offered through government colleges to meet the rising demand for their services.