Medical practitioners form district association

Suchitra Circle: A new committee for Medchal district RMP, PMP, community paramedical and experienced practitioners' association was formed. The election was held by the president of the state association, Shivagari Venkat Reddy, in the presence of 100 medical practitioners here at the association office on Monday. Dr Yaramada Harinarayana and Dr Mandadi Narender Goud were elected unanimously as president and general secretary respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Harinarayana thanked medical practitioners for electing him as president and promised to strive for the welfare of RMP, PMP and community paramedical doctors in Medchal district. He said the full committee would be elected within a week.

Newly elected general secretary Narender Goud said that he would strive for bringing unity among doctors and thanked them for reposing trust on him. The chief guest Dr Venkat Reddy thanked the district association for inviting him as chief guest of the programme. Later, the newly elected president and general secretary felicitated Dr Venkat Reddy.