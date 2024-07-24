  • Menu
Medical teams to undertake door-to-door fever surveys

Medical teams to undertake door-to-door fever surveys
Hyderabad: The Telangana government would take up door-to-door fever survey in an attempt to prevent the spurt of seasonal diseases. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha directed the officials to take up the survey and provide solace to the people affected with the seasonal diseases.

The director of Health and Family Welfare Commissioner was directed to conduct a door-to-door survey across the State. Rajanarsimha directed the officers and medical staff to ensure supply of the medicines required for the prevention of viral fevers.

