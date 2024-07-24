Live
- No buzz for Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ in Telugu states ahead of release
- From a businessman to a proactive MLA
- Makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘VD12’ urge fans to avoid sharing leaked set photos
- TTD Releases Rs. 300 SED tokens for October 2024
- Banaganapalle embraces Janardhan Reddy
- CBI to probe death, victim forced to sing natl anthem
- Beware: Hackers Imitating CrowdStrike Support Amid Windows Update Issues
- Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri’s 'Bad Newz' Promotions Fail to Attract Audience
- A heroic rise from Power Star to Political Powerhouse
- Parliament Monsoon Session: Budget Debate And Opposition Protests Set For Wednesday
Just In
Medical teams to undertake door-to-door fever surveys
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana government would take up door-to-door fever survey in an attempt to prevent the spurt of seasonal diseases. Health Minister C...
Hyderabad: The Telangana government would take up door-to-door fever survey in an attempt to prevent the spurt of seasonal diseases. Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha directed the officials to take up the survey and provide solace to the people affected with the seasonal diseases.
The director of Health and Family Welfare Commissioner was directed to conduct a door-to-door survey across the State. Rajanarsimha directed the officers and medical staff to ensure supply of the medicines required for the prevention of viral fevers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS