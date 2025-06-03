Medigadda Barrage Bungling: Vigilance panel seeks criminal action against ‘tainted’ babus

The Vigilance Commission headed by former IAS officer MG Gopal recommended the state government to initiate criminal proceedings against 17 officials of the state Irrigation department (including retired) for their alleged role in the damage of Medigadda barrage and causing huge financial loss to the government exchequer. The Commission also instructed the government to take action against the contract agency L and T company under the provision of sections 120 (B), 336, 409 , 423, and 426 of IPC and also under the provisions of the PC act 1988 , the dam safety act 2021 and PDPP act 1984.

‘L and T must be punished for transgression’

The report which was submitted to the government in March this year disclosed that “The L and T company should be punished for their transgression in claiming the Certificate for Completion of the Barrage works despite failing to fulfill the obligations outlined in RE-I Supplemental agreement. Hence, it is pertinent to mention that they have signed RE-II Supplemental agreement for Rs 4,613 crore and the works pertaining to RE-1 and RE-II are pending. To recover the cost of replacement of Block No.7 of Medigadda barrage from the Contractor L&T-PES (JV), since the agency carried out faulty execution of secant piles without following their own method statement due to which piping action took place under the raft that led to formation of cavities and ultimately resulted in sinking of Block No.7”.

Commission also advised the Irrigation wing to frame article of charges against 33 other officials for the irregularities mentioned in the report immediately. Action should be taken against seven retired officials under the Telangana revised pension rules.















