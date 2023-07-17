Live
Meela Jayadev takes charge as FTCCI president
Hyderabad: Meela Jayadev is the new president of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) for 2023-2024. He took over the reins from Anil Agarwal in a brief Change of Guard meeting held at Federation House in Red Hills on Saturday. The outgoing president Anil Agarwal handed over the baton to Meela Jayadev, who is currently a senior vice-president. Suresh Kumar Singhal, was elected as Sr. Vice President, FTCCI.
Meela Jayadev is the managing director of Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd, Director of Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd., and Sudhakar Polymers Pvt Ltd. He is the biggest PVC Pipes & fittings manufacturer in South India and belongs to the renowned Sudhakar Group, a household name in plastic piping systems in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Orissa. They are also diversified into manufacturing wires & cables, UPVC doors & window profiles.
Accepting the mantle, Meela Jayadev said it would be his endeavour during the next year’s tenure for which he would be in his current position to keep FTCCI the voice of the industry, commerce and trade, and foster a healthy and pro-business environment, aim at issue advocacy while nurturing sustainable industrial development.