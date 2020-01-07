Meet on computational field begins at MJCET

Banjara Hills: The Computer Science and Engineering department, MJCET is organising a one-week FDP on 'Computational Intelligence: Techniques, Tools and Applications.' The FDP started from Monday and concludes on Saturday in collaboration with Computer Society of India (CSI) Chapter Hyderabad and XIT Solutions. The inaugural function was held at the Muffakham Jah College of engineering and technology

The FDP includes hands-on training of the tools used for both faculty and research scholars. Further many universities have made subjects related the FDP theme a part of their curriculum. Renowned resource persons for the FDP include experts from Industry, Academia (IITH, IIITH, UoH, JNTUH and OU), and research organisations (IDRBT,CDAC). The participants of the FDP include faculty, research scholars and PG students with 67 outside participants from various colleges.

Secretary, SUES, Janab Zafar Javeed Saab, Dr Kumar Eswaran, CEO of Altech Power and Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., Prof S Bapi Raju, IIIT-Hyderabad, programme advisor-cum-director Dr Basheer Ahmed, CSE dept head Dr AA Moiz Qyser, and coordinator Dr Syed Shabbeer Ahmad were present at the inaugural.