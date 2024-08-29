Meeting held on peaceful celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, Milad in city

Hyderabad: For the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Ganesh festivities and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting with the Central Peace and Welfare Committee from all zones of Hyderabad City at TGC&CC in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Commissioner sought the cooperation of the Peace Committee members to maintain the city’s peaceful atmosphere and ensure the successful completion of the festivals. The Peace and Welfare Committee assured their full support and commitment, not only for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming festivals but also in addressing and controlling other anti-social activities and vices in the society.