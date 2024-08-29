Live
- Heightened Risk of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) Virus in Massachusetts
- Senior citizens advised to file petition in case of harassment
- Prez's concern on Kolkata is welcome, but incidents in other states must also be flagged: Khera
- Malayalam Actress Usha Reveals Misconduct by Malayalam Actor
- Most nurses, medical workers in S.Korea call off planned strike
- Disproportionate assets case: Will accept court's verdict, says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar
- NTR Vaidya Seva scheme to continue
- How a reluctant Bikash was helped to develop self-confidence
- CM-Kisan scheme to start in Odisha
- Two Odisha teachers to receive national award
Meeting held on peaceful celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, Milad in city
Hyderabad: For the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Ganesh festivities and Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy held a meeting with the Central Peace and Welfare Committee from all zones of Hyderabad City at TGC&CC in Banjara Hills on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the Commissioner sought the cooperation of the Peace Committee members to maintain the city’s peaceful atmosphere and ensure the successful completion of the festivals. The Peace and Welfare Committee assured their full support and commitment, not only for the peaceful conduct of the upcoming festivals but also in addressing and controlling other anti-social activities and vices in the society.
