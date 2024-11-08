Mega job fair for unemployed youth tomorrow

Hyderabad: Top companies are expected to participate in the mega job fair being held at Red Rose Palace in Nampally on Saturday.

The job mela will be held from 7 am to 2 pm for unemployed youth, irrespective of their caste, community, or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to showcase their skills and on-spot offer letters are issued if selected. It is being held by a city-based voluntary organisation, Deccan Blasters with R R Trust.

Engineer Mannan Khan, founder of Deccan Blasters, said that several unemployed youth are in search of jobs in the city, and this is their best opportunity to secure jobs. “Till now, with the series of job melas, more than 17,000 youth were placed with jobs,” he added.

“Qualification of candidates should be minimum SSC to any graduation with or without any experience; the interviews will be conducted at the venue,” he said.

The mela hosts direct interviews in 60 companies for jobs including IT, banking, logistics, software, medical, automobile, digital marketing, drivers, and accounts, among others. For more details, organisers urged interested participants to contact 8374315052.