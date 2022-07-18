Mega job mela in Hyderabad on July 27

Hyderabad: A city-based voluntary organisation Deccan Blasters will be holding a job mela at Red Rose Function Hall in Nampally on July 27. This will be the 25th job mela where over 70 companies will participate and offer appointment letters to the job aspirants. The unemployed youth can immensely benefit from this job fair as there would be more than 5,000 jobs for the youth to grab.

Chairman, Deccan Blasters, Er. Mannan Khan said that the job fair will be open for unemployed youth irrespective of their caste, community or religion. Everyone will get the opportunity to show their skills as various job streams will be available from IT, hotel management, banking, food & parcel delivery, school staff and many more.

He said that in the past 23 job melas, more than 4,000 youth secured their jobs in various streams from IT, Banking, Hotel Management, Engineering fields, teaching field, airport, Logistics, and many more. Grade 10th to any Graduation student can come with their multiple resumes. Mannan Khan appealed the unemployed youth to take advantage of this opportunity.

The 25th job fair will commence from 9 am and conclude at 2 pm. HRs from 70 companies from various segments will participate in this job fair and will search for desired candidates. Mannan Khan said that he started organising a job mela to help the unemployed youth who lost their jobs during Covid-19 pandemic.