Mega Star Chiranjeevi felicitates Maharshi Raghava's milestone 100th Blood Donation at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank

The Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, a beacon of hope and life in the Telugu states, recently witnessed a heartwarming event. Actor Maharshi Raghava, a dedicated supporter of the blood bank, achieved a remarkable feat by donating blood for the 100th time. This incredible act of selflessness and commitment to saving lives deserves immense praise and recognition.





A Legacy of Giving:

The Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, founded by the legendary actor Chiranjeevi, has been a lifeline for countless individuals for over 26 years. Driven by the unwavering support of fans like Maharshi Raghava, the blood bank continues to serve the community tirelessly.

A Promise Kept:

Maharshi Raghava's connection with the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank goes back to its very inception. He was the second person to donate blood, following the footsteps of Murali Mohan, when the bank opened its doors in 1998. Chiranjeevi, recognizing Raghava's dedication, had promised to be present for his 100th donation. Despite being in Chennai at the time, Chiranjeevi ensured that Raghava's milestone was celebrated. He invited Raghava and his wife Shilpa Chakraborty to his residence for a special felicitation ceremony. Murali Mohan, the first donor, also joined the celebration, adding to the significance of the occasion.







