  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Meru International School Empowers Students Through Young Engineer Program

Meru International School Empowers Students Through Young Engineer Program
x
Highlights

Meru International School, in collaboration with My Home Constructions, launched the Young Engineer Program at the My Home Knowledge Centre, Tellapur,...

Meru International School, in collaboration with My Home Constructions, launched the Young Engineer Program at the My Home Knowledge Centre, Tellapur, giving students hands-on exposure to architecture, construction, and sustainability.

Participants explored Building Information Modeling (BIM) and sustainable design practices, bridging classroom learning with real-world industry insights. Through interactive sessions with experts, students discovered how creativity, technology, and responsibility combine to create functional, future-ready spaces.

Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, Founder of Meru, emphasized that the program nurtures curiosity, problem-solving, and innovation. The initiative inspired students to envision themselves as engineers, creators, and contributors to a smarter, sustainable world.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick