Meru International School Empowers Students Through Young Engineer Program

Meru International School, in collaboration with My Home Constructions, launched the Young Engineer Program at the My Home Knowledge Centre, Tellapur, giving students hands-on exposure to architecture, construction, and sustainability.

Participants explored Building Information Modeling (BIM) and sustainable design practices, bridging classroom learning with real-world industry insights. Through interactive sessions with experts, students discovered how creativity, technology, and responsibility combine to create functional, future-ready spaces.

Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, Founder of Meru, emphasized that the program nurtures curiosity, problem-solving, and innovation. The initiative inspired students to envision themselves as engineers, creators, and contributors to a smarter, sustainable world.