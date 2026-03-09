Women’s courage and contributions saluted

Nellore: Gunukula Kishore, district general secretary of the Jana Sena Party in Nellore, said women are the embodiment of courage, patience, sacrifice, and tolerance, and their role in the development of the nation is immense. Extending greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day, he said the remarkable achievements of women in various fields are inspiring society and encouraging future generations.

To mark the occasion, Women’s Day celebrations were held at Kishore’s residence in Nellore on Sunday at 11 a.m. The programme was organized under the leadership of Gunukula Vijayalakshmi. The celebrations began with a cake-cutting ceremony, after which a “Mahila Udyami Registration Programme” was conducted to promote women’s participation in social and political activities. During the programme, several women registered as members of the Jana Sena movement.

Jana Sena Party leaders, Veera Mahilas, and Mega supporters participated in the event and made the programme a success.