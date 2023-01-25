Metro services hit again due to technical glitch

Hyderabad: Once again, passengers traveling on the blue line (Nagole-Raidurgam) were stranded at various stations for about 30 minutes on Tuesday, as services were affected due to a technical glitch.

Trains were operated on a single corridor due to which the frequency was affected. Ameerpet Metro station witnessed a heavy rush of passengers. Once again, a few irked commuters took up the issue on social media and tweeted that they are forced to wait for trains for a long time. Also, the same situation was reported on the day before too, the train heading to LB Nagar reported a technical failure due to which services were delayed on the red line.

Meanwhile, according to the Hyderabad Metro officials, there was a technical snag in the signaling system at Yousufguda Metro station signaling system, affecting the services in the section, which was rectified in about 20 minutes and normal operations resumed.

"It is not anything unusual; it is normal running of Metro rail, sometimes this type of problem comes into picture, However, operations resumed immediately post the correction.