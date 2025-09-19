Millet Mothers Initiative Empowers Homemakers to Deliver Healthy Meals

The Millets National Media Portal launched Millet Mothers at Minerva Halls, Madhapur, empowering homemakers to provide nutritious millet lunch boxes to corporate employees. Supported by MBF (Millets Best Food), the program promotes wellness and women-led entrepreneurship by encouraging “one millet meal a day.”

Actress Laya, Chief Guest and Brand Ambassador, praised the initiative for improving health and empowering women. Homemakers will receive training, raw materials, and packaging support to deliver millet meals across Hyderabad.

With over sixty women already trained, the rollout aims to address lifestyle diseases while fostering sustainable income opportunities.