Live
- Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads
- Malpua – A sweet delight of tradition and flavor
- Nutty, spicy, and creamy: Red pecan pesto chicken recipe
- Shaan on music’s longevity: Smartphones have shortened public memory
- OpenAI Tests New Safeguard to Prevent AI from Lying and Scheming
- Dy CM Pawan Kalyan outlines action plan for plastic-free AP
- Prakhar Jain appointed as AP Information and Public Relations Commissioner
- Harshdeep Kaur drops soulful folk love song ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’
- Much leaner, much stronger
- Tanushree Dutta opens up on rejecting Bigg Boss offer, calls show ‘Invasive’
Millet Mothers Initiative Empowers Homemakers to Deliver Healthy Meals
Highlights
The Millets National Media Portal launched Millet Mothers at Minerva Halls, Madhapur, empowering homemakers to provide nutritious millet lunch boxes...
The Millets National Media Portal launched Millet Mothers at Minerva Halls, Madhapur, empowering homemakers to provide nutritious millet lunch boxes to corporate employees. Supported by MBF (Millets Best Food), the program promotes wellness and women-led entrepreneurship by encouraging “one millet meal a day.”
Actress Laya, Chief Guest and Brand Ambassador, praised the initiative for improving health and empowering women. Homemakers will receive training, raw materials, and packaging support to deliver millet meals across Hyderabad.
With over sixty women already trained, the rollout aims to address lifestyle diseases while fostering sustainable income opportunities.
Next Story