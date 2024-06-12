  • Menu
Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha warns hoteliers against food adulteration

Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha warns hoteliers against food adulteration
Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday asked the hotel owners in the city to act responsibly and warned of strict action against...

Hyderabad: Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday asked the hotel owners in the city to act responsibly and warned of strict action against adulteration of food.

The minister had a meeting with the hotelier associations at the Secretariat on Tuesday. He said that Hyderabadi Biryani has international recognition and the hotels should provide quality food to the people. “We are making Hyderabad a medical tourism hub. We are increasing the brand image of Hyderabad as the food capital of India. Owners of hotels should act in a socially responsible way. We conduct awareness seminars along with holding workshops once in every six months,” said Rajanarsimha.

The minister gave a positive response to many requests made by hotel owners. The Restaurants Association, Oil Merchants Association, Bar and Restaurants , Indian Daily Milk Products Association, Telangana Packaged Drinking Water Association, Telangana Roller Flour Millers, Bakery and Ice Creams Association participated.

