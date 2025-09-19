Live
- Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads
- Malpua – A sweet delight of tradition and flavor
- Nutty, spicy, and creamy: Red pecan pesto chicken recipe
- Shaan on music’s longevity: Smartphones have shortened public memory
- OpenAI Tests New Safeguard to Prevent AI from Lying and Scheming
- Dy CM Pawan Kalyan outlines action plan for plastic-free AP
- Prakhar Jain appointed as AP Information and Public Relations Commissioner
- Harshdeep Kaur drops soulful folk love song ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’
- Much leaner, much stronger
- Tanushree Dutta opens up on rejecting Bigg Boss offer, calls show ‘Invasive’
Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Launches Maruti Suzuki Victoris at Pavan Motors
Highlights
Hyderabad – Maruti Suzuki unveiled its latest hybrid model, Victoris, at Pavan Motors, Serilingampally, launched by Telangana Minister for Roads,...
Hyderabad – Maruti Suzuki unveiled its latest hybrid model, Victoris, at Pavan Motors, Serilingampally, launched by Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings & Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.
The event was attended by R. Suresh Babu, CBH South East Zone, RM Prathiban, and Pavan Motors MD Komatireddy Chandra Pavan Reddy.
The Victoris, available in petrol and CNG options, offers up to 28.65 kmpl mileage with a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. Equipped with Level 2 ADAS, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, and a 360° HD camera, the car comes in 10 colour variants. Bookings start at ₹11,000.
Next Story