Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Launches Maruti Suzuki Victoris at Pavan Motors

Hyderabad – Maruti Suzuki unveiled its latest hybrid model, Victoris, at Pavan Motors, Serilingampally, launched by Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings & Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The event was attended by R. Suresh Babu, CBH South East Zone, RM Prathiban, and Pavan Motors MD Komatireddy Chandra Pavan Reddy.

The Victoris, available in petrol and CNG options, offers up to 28.65 kmpl mileage with a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. Equipped with Level 2 ADAS, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, and a 360° HD camera, the car comes in 10 colour variants. Bookings start at ₹11,000.