Minister Koppula Eshwar chairs Haj coordination meeting

Hyderabad: Minister for Minorities Welfare Koppula Eshwar has chaired an all-department coordination meeting at Haj House, Nampally, to discuss the conduct of Haj camp 2023.



He said that the government will support the Haj pilgrims in every way possible.

Advisor to the government, Minorities Welfare, A K Khan, IPS, sought assurance from all the department’s officials for their active cooperation. He emphasized coordinated efforts for the successful conduct of Haj Camp.

He asked Vistara Airlines authorities to ensure that no Haj flights are delayed and that all amenities are provided to the pilgrims. He informed that in 2023 around 7,000 pilgrims would proceed from Hyderabad to Jeddah for Hajj – 2023.

Md Saleem Chairman TS Haj Committee said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao desired that no stone be left unturned in providing comfort and convenience to the Haj pilgrims when they leave for the most sacred journey of their lifetime.

Meanwhile, Md Saleem Chairman informed that the 2nd waiting list, 828 to 984, have been confirmed in efforts.

Officials from Telangana State Waqf Board, GMR, Customs, Immigration, CISF, BCAS, Vistara Airlines, IPM, Princess Esra Hospital, Fire Service, RTC, PWD, GHMC, BSNL, Police and Traffic Police and other departments attended the meeting.