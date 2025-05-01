Minister Ponnam urges RTC unions to call off strike plans

Hyderabad: Telangana State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged the RTC workers to call off their plans to go on strike keeping in mind the greater good and the future of the Corporation.

Responding to the RTC strike notice, the minister stated that the government is fully committed to resolving the RTC issues. He reminded that the struggle of RTC workers has been very crucial in the achievement of Telangana Statehood. He said that the government is committed to issues such as the welfare of RTC workers, passenger comfort, and protection of the organisation.

The minister made it clear that as an activist, he has a special connection with the RTC and is ready to hold discussions with the workers. He explained that the RTC has not been developing steadily for the last ten years and that his government has been releasing all the dues after coming to power. He said that the RTC is now running on the path of profit and the government is taking strong steps for the revival of the organisation. In this context, the minister appealed the workers to take a step forward with due introspection and rethink the decision to go on strike.