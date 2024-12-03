Live
Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurates new campus of PSTU at Bachupally
Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the new campus of Potti Sriramulu Telugu University in Bachupally on Monday. Spread over 100 acres, the campus was built at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The event also marked the celebration of the university’s 39th foundation day.
Speaking at the inauguration, Sridhar Babu announced the allocation of 100 computers to enhance students’ proficiency in technology. He encouraged students to gain expertise in artificial intelligence and promised skill development training in their chosen fields before they graduate. Highlighting the government’s focus on education, Sridhar Babu emphasised efforts to create employment and livelihood opportunities for the unemployed.
He reiterated that the university was established with the aim of preserving and passing on Telugu culture and traditions to future generations. During the event, Padma Bhushan awardee Varaprasad Reddy was honoured with a prestigious award and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. Varaprasad Reddy, in turn, donated Rs 1 crore towards the development of the university.