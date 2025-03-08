Minister Sridhar Babu urges banks to support MSMEs

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has said that state government was determined to resolve the challenges faced by MSME entrepreneurs, particularly in accessing global markets. Recognising that MSMEs serve as the backbone of our economy, the minister urged the banks to adopt a more facilitative approach in extending financial support. The government will actively intervene to ensure the availability of credit and necessary assistance.

Inaugurating the “MSME Spark 2.0” conference here, he said that the development of MSMEs, which provide employment to a vast segment of the population, has long been neglected.

“To elevate Telangana’s MSMEs to a global standard, we have introduced a dedicated policy framework designed to foster growth and competitiveness. This initiative will actively involve MSME entrepreneurs, and we will soon release comprehensive operational guidelines to ensure its effective implementation”, he added.

Some individuals are spreading false narratives that industries are leaving Telangana for political gain, Sridhar Babu said, adding that however, the reality speaks otherwise. “We secured investment agreements worth Rs 1.78 lakh crore during this year’s Davos summit. This undeniable progress cannot be overlooked”.