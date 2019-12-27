Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav opens cricket tourney at Sanathnagar Welfare Ground

Sanathnagar: Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy, Fisheries and Cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated Talasani Venkatesham Yadav memorial cricket tournament, organised by Talasani Yuvasena, at Sanathnagar Welfare Ground on Thursday.

Asking the players to exhibit sportsman spirit, the minister advised sports persons to accept both victory and loss in the same vein in order to excel in any sport. The under-14 tournament with teams from twin cities, would end on December 28. Among those present on the occasion were organisers Raj Kiran, Talasani Mahesh Yadav, Kolan Bal Reddy, Ashok, Suresh Goud and others.