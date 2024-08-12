Minor Qutub Shahi tombs cry for ASI, Wakf Board attention

Hyderabad: With the authorities completely focused on ‘renovation and beautification’ of the seven Qutub Shahi Tombs, similar structures outside the perimeter are slowly fading into oblivion. Smaller in size, another necropolis with a set of three Qutub Shahi-era Tombs in Shaikpet remains entirely inaccessible, as concrete structures have mushroomed around.

A debate has triggered following the latest visit of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to the 7-Tombs area in the past month. Locals who have been watching over the developments in the past few months have questioned the lack of interest by the authorities including ASI and Wakf Board which were handed over some of the existing properties of the Qutub Shahi era. The three Tombs located near Vinayak Nagar of Shaikpet area are now completely covered by the growth of vegetation and the main entrance to the necropolis is completely blocked with logs and dried weeds, even as the gates appear to be broken. It also has two mosques within the premises named Paklawada Kuncha in an area 3,270 sq yds, as per the Gazette notification.

Old timers have pointed out that due to the negligence of the Waqf Board in the Shaikpet area, many structures became victims of destruction. “The people of Shaikpet and the surrounding areas have been trying to restore the structures for many years but they have failed due to the dereliction of authorities. Looking at the current situation, the Waqf Board should inspect all the Waqf institutions and find out how much Waqf land is there and in what condition,” said Abdul Ghaffar, a resident of Shaikpet.

Amongst other structures is a huge Qutub Shahi Mosque situated in the prime area of the Shaikpet, which is now reduced to a decaying piece of architecture. This has remained locked for years by the authorities. Until the recent decades, prayers were conducted as per the documents of the then AP State Wakf Board.

The Board in 1987 also received representation from locals to constitute a committee for offering prayers regularly. “This is one of the instances where the historic structure which was built for the purpose is no longer in use. I hope the government will restore this mosque and the real purpose will be served,” said Mohd Habeebuddin, a local activist.