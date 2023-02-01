Mittal closes BIE gates on GJCLA prez

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) seems to be getting mired in deeper controversies. Commissioner Navin Mittal, who on Monday alleged that a 'mini mafia' was working in the board, on Tuesday issued proceedings banning the entry of Telangana Government Junior College Lecturers Association (GJCLA) president P Madhusudhan Reddy into the offices of TSBIE, Commissioner of Intermediate Education (CIE) and Nampally Colleges Complex, Hyderabad.

In the orders, Navin Mittal cited an ACB case against the lecturers' association president, besides pending cases before two city courts with serious criminal charges. Also, an FIR was filed by the CIE against him at Begum Bazar Police station alleging trespassing into the CIE premises and tampering with the CCTV systems in the office.

As per the proceedings, prohibition was imposed on Madhusudhan Reddy as several sensitive and administrative activities of Intermediate Education and Higher Education are undertaken and that there was a need for ensuring safety and security of staff, especially women staff and office records and equipment.

Any attempt to enter the premises would be treated as criminal trespass and attempt to talk to officials or staff would be deemed as criminal intimidation. However, communication with the CIE and TSBIE would be permitted through e-mail or postal communication. Mittal said that stern action against Madhusudhan Reddy was contemplated when it was found a serious issue of compromising the data breach and tampering with the CCTV cameras.



Stating that it is the last nail in the coffin to clean the TSBIE and CIE, he said that things have come to such a pass that even the commissioners' instructions were kept pending until they get Madhusudhan Reddy's nod. The staff were either lured or intimidated to fall in line, he alleged.