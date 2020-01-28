Miyapur: Denizens renovate bus shelter

Miyapur: With an aim to celebrate Republic Day in a much more diverse way, a group of techies and their families from Miyapur swung into action and fixed bus stops in their area.

The group, under the banner of Parivartan a group of likeminded individuals working for social changes in their locality, took up the task and cleaned these bus stops every weekend.

"We want Hyderabad to be one of the cleanest cities in India and we wanted to give something back to our city. Seeing the condition of the shelters we decided to clean them up as an initiative under Swachh Survekshan," noted Srinivas Bellam, a resident, who was part of the effort.

A team of 10 members along with GHMC workers removed old posters, promotional paintings and advertisements with brooms and scrapers and painted the place.

"The GHMC was very keen to help us in this initiative and accepted our request for volunteering added Vinay. So far, the team has renovated three bus shelters and is planning for more. The team is now planning to cover all bus stops starting from this station, all the way to Patancheru.