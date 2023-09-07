  • Menu
MLA Challa Dharma Reddy slams Konda Murali

Asks are there schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Kalyan Lakshmi, Rythu Bima in BJP and Congress ruled states

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy criticized senior Congress leader Konda Murali. He said that Parakala is very peaceful and he don't try to spoil the good atmosphere here. He said that only unskilled people twirl their mustaches. He said that BRS party is doing a lot for the people of the state.

He said that the whole country is surprised to see uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours. He said that the Dharani portal brought by his government is excellent. Are there schemes like Dalit Bandhu, Kalyan Lakshmi, Rythu Bima in BJP and Congress ruled states? he asked. He alleged that the Congress party ruled the state for decades and never provided 24-hour electricity. People are advised not to listen to the words of BJP and Congress leaders.

