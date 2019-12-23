MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy opens sewing centre for women

Patancheru: Local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy launched a sewing machine centre for women run by Citizen Organisation in Madharam village of Jinnaram mandal on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, The MLA urged voluntary organisations to promote women's development in villages.

Among those present were Zilla Parishad Vice-chairman Prabhakar, Sarpanch Sarita Surender Goud, Gadde Narsimha, Janardhan, Quadeer, Ganesh, and women ward members of the village.