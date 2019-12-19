MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy strongly warns against govt lands grab

Patancheru: Local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Wednesday warned of strong action if government lands are encroached. He directed Tahsildar Mahipal Reddy to demolish houses built on occupied government lands. He wanted criminal cases to be registered against those who occupy water bodies and lands under them.

Addressing a broad-based meeting of Patancheru mandal praja parishad, chaired by MPP Sushmasri, as the chief guest Reddy said the land of PHC in Banur village has been encroached, as also some government lands in Isnapur and Ghanpur villages, while directing the Revenue department to immediately act to ensure safety of such lands. The MLA claimed that there was no effect of economic slowdown in Patancheru constituency. 'Development works aided by CSR funds of various industries are going on at a fast pace'. He said Patancheru 'has a glorious history. It is the responsibility of people to protect and sustain it'.

Reddy directed the Telangana State Pollution Control Board to take action against Saibaba Cellulose and plywood manufacturing companies. He suggested to officials to ensure free supply of drinking water to pollution-affected villages, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The MLA wanted people's representatives and officials to function without taking into consideration vote bank politics, and politics. He felicitated Sarpanches of Muttangi, Rameshwarambanda and Chitkul Upender, Dharani and Madhu Mudiraj respectively for receiving the National Seva Ratna Awards.

Among those who attended the meeting were ZPTC Member Supraja, MPDO Anant Reddy, Tahsildar Mahipal Reddy, MPP vice-president Swapna, MPTC members, sarpanches and mandal-level officials.

In his address, Isnapur MPTC Member Gaddam Srisailam brought to the notice of the meeting the need for closing down tyre manufacturing companies in Pashamailaram industrial estate. He expressed anxiety over pollution of groundwater by effluents released by chemical industries.